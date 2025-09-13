CHAKWERA BEGS MALAWIANS FOR “ONE LAST CHANCE” PLEASE VOTE FOR ME AGAIN





Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has pleaded with citizens to grant him one final chance at the ballot in next Tuesday’s elections, admitting past arrogance and unfulfilled promises.





Chakwera said he is deeply sorry for being boastful during his term and vowed to prioritize the people’s needs if re-elected. He promised to deliver a cheaper cost of living and ensure Malawians begin to feel real economic relief.





The President accused the opposition of distracting him from fulfilling his development agenda but said he has now learned from his mistakes.





He also pledged to uphold freedom of speech, assuring the public that critics will not face intimidation or arrests under his leadership.





“I am pleading with all Malawians trust me this time, and I will not let you down,” Chakwera declared.





Malawians go to the polls to elect their new President next week on Tuesday.