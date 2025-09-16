CHAKWERA DISSOLVES CABINET PROMISES FREE BUNDLES AND IPHONES FOR STUDENTS IF RE-ELECTED





Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has dissolved his Cabinet just hours before the country heads to the polls, in a dramatic move that shifts all ministerial duties directly under his office.





A statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet confirmed the decision, citing Section 92 (2) of the Constitution, which empowers the Head of State to dissolve Cabinet at will.





The announcement comes as Malawians prepare to vote tomorrow in presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections.





Meanwhile, President Chakwera has promised free nationwide internet access and free smartphones for all students if he is re-elected to office.