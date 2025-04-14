CHALIMBANA UNIVERSITY STUDENTS EXPRESS GRATITUDE AND SOLIDARITY WITH PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA



By Timmy



On April 14, 2025, a student representative from Chalimbana University delivered a heartfelt speech at the UPND Anderson Kambela Mazoka Party Secretariat, expressing the students’ gratitude and solidarity with President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent visit to their institution. The President’s physical presence at the university was more than just a visit; it was a powerful gesture of leadership that demonstrated his commitment to walking with the people.





Transformative Policies

President Hichilema’s policies have been nothing short of transformative for the students of Chalimbana University. Some of the notable initiatives include:

– Reintroduction of Meal Allowances: A life-saving policy that enables students to focus on their studies without worrying about their next meal.



– Free Education: A commitment that has opened doors for students who would otherwise have been denied an education due to poverty.

– Infrastructure Development: The construction of staff houses, lecture theatres, and lecture rooms, as well as the upgrading of water and sanitation systems, will create a more conducive learning environment.





Empowering Youth

The President’s forward-thinking policy of introducing bursaries under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has empowered thousands of young people to gain valuable skills training in various trades. Over 200,000 youths have graduated from vocational training under this initiative, which is a testament to the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and nation-building.





A Vision for Zambia

The students of Chalimbana University see the vision that President Hichilema has for Zambia, and they are part of it. His policies are not abstract; they are real and alive in the lives of the students. The President’s commitment to education, youth, and Zambia is evident in his actions, and the students appreciate his leadership.





The students of Chalimbana University are grateful for President Hichilema’s visit and his government’s commitment to their well-being. They see the positive impact of his policies and are proud to be part of a nation that is building a brighter future for all.



