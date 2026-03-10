CHAMA RESIGNS FROM SOCIALIST PARTY AND ACTIVE POLITICS



Former political figure Alfred Mwelwa Chama has announced his resignation from active politics and from his membership in the Socialist Party (SP) with immediate effect.





In a letter dated March 1, 2026, addressed to the party’s General Secretary Cosmas Musumali, Mr. Chama said he had decided to step away from politics after reflecting on his personal and professional priorities.





Chama stated that he was resigning “from active politics and from my membership in the Socialist Party (SP) with immediate effect.”





He explained that the decision was not an easy one but had been made after careful consideration of his future plans.



According to the letter, he intends to focus on his business interests and other private commitments.





Chama also expressed gratitude to the party leadership and its members for the opportunity to serve during his time with the organization.





“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to you, the party leadership and the entire membership of the Socialist Party for the opportunity accorded to me to serve and contribute,” he said.





He added that the experiences and lessons gained during his association with the party would remain valuable to him going forward.





As he exits active political life, Chama wished the party leadership well in its future endeavors, saying, “I extend my best wishes to the leadership and members of the Socialist Party as you continue to pursue your goals and aspirations for the party and the country.”





He thanked the party leadership for the support and cooperation he received during his time in the Socialist Party.