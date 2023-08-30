Chamisa calls for fresh election supervised by international observers

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has called for the disbandment of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the holding of a fresh harmonised election supervised by international observers.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Tuesday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said the plebiscite held last week which resulted in ruling Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa winning the presidential race was flawed and should be declared null and void.

Mnangagwa won with 52,6% against CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), African Union (AU), European Union (EU) and the United States (US) observers, in their preliminary reports, concluded that Zimbabwe’s 2023 election was not free and fair.

CCC wants a new election that will be supervised by international observers to be instituted as soon as possible. The party rejected Mnangagwa’s win and called for the dissolution of ZEC

“The solution is to have a fresh, free, fair and credible election. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission failed in the following respect; it failed the credibility, transparency and the professional tests,” Siziba said.

“Therefore, ZEC failed its fidelity to the Zimbabwean Constitution and it must be disbanded. A credible and professional player scaffolded by regional and international players is the only way to have a free, fair and credible election in Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabweans across the political divide have this particular consensus, have the conversation with members of the church, talk to the clergy, have the conversation with members of the civil society whose facilitation of having a parallel voter tabulation, despite the commitment by ZEC had their offices being raided.

“So, that is a sign that Zimbabweans across walks of life have this consensus at this particular moment.”

CCC also wants all willing candidates to be allowed to contest in the Election including former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere who was removed from the ballot by the High Court because he was not in the country for more than 18 months.

The party did not indicate if it will approach the country’s courts.