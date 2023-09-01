Chamisa fails to file court application against Presidential results within the deadline… MNANGAGWA INAUGURATION SET FOR MONDAY O4 SEPTEMBER 2023

ED MNANGAGWA INAUGURATION SET FOR MONDAY O4 SEPTEMBER 2023. This follows after CCC leader fails to file court application against Presidential results within the deadline.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to be sworn in for a second term as president of Zimbabwe on Monday. The ruling ZANU-PF party veteran secured roughly 53% of the vote in the August 24 election. The leader of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, came in second with 44%. The CCC is now calling for protests in 10 provinces and asking activists to launch online campaigns and share evidence of voting malpractice. On Thursday, Mnangagwa said the vote was valid and warned there would be a crackdown on anyone spreading chaos. Analysts have questioned the credibility of the elections, which were marred by arrests of vote monitors.

(Credit: DW Africa)