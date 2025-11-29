EDITORIAL | Chamisa Must Stop the Mind Games



By Reason Wafawarova



Zimbabwe is in the throes of a constitutional crisis — not a theoretical one, not one debated by academics, but a real, immediate, and dangerous assault on the very idea of a republic.

Mnangagwa stands ready with a bludgeon, Mudenda with an axe, and Ziyambi Ziyambi with a legislative hammer — all set to vandalise the Constitution, bulldoze the people’s mandate, and carve out a Mnangagwa dynasty by suspending two election cycles.



While this unfolding coup-by-amendment threatens the nation’s future, one would expect the loudest alarm bells to come from the man who proclaims himself the face of the opposition.



But Nelson Chamisa — the self-styled vessel of hope — has chosen silence.



Worse still, he declared, with his signature ambiguity, that “there is no constitutional crisis” and “there is no constitution to defend.” No elaboration. No explanation. No strategy. Just another cloud of mystique released into the political atmosphere while the nation suffocates in reality.

Meanwhile, people resisting this term-extension madness are being bombed at night.



Arrests have begun.



Activists and critics — including myself — are now flagged for immediate arrest at every Zimbabwean border post.



And the main opposition leader is busy posting emojis.



The Show Must Not Go On



Chamisa re-emerged this week with yet another dramatic but empty proclamation — “I’M FIRED UP” — as if emojis can substitute for leadership at a moment of national peril.





Zimbabweans now know this routine well:

the disappearance, the mysterious return, the spiritual slogan, the promise of an imminent “moment,” and the expectation that citizens will align their emotions to whatever riddle he has issued.



This is not leadership.



This is theatre.



And the script is getting stale.



While he offers suspense trailers, the government offers constitutional carnage. While he posts inspirational graphics, others are facing abductions, night explosions, and politically motivated prosecutions.





Zimbabweans do not need a motivational speaker.

They need a leader — urgently.



The Myth Has Outlived Its Magic



Chamisa’s political brand has always relied on mystique: a destined leader whose ideas are permanently “coming soon,” whose strategy is hidden in spiritual language, whose movement hovers in the clouds waiting for revelation.





But myths collapse when confronted by hard reality.



And reality has arrived — armed, unapologetic, and determined to disfigure the constitution beyond recognition.



Behind the charisma stands a leader who avoids structure, sidesteps accountability, and treats organisation like an inconvenience. He is a man who longs for the presidency yet refuses to build anything that resembles a functioning political party.





For all the roaring he expects from citizens, Chamisa leads with the organisational seriousness of a youth-group coordinator who can’t find the attendance register.



The Human Cost of Ambiguity



While Chamisa protects his mystique, others pay the price.



Professionals who left careers to join CCC at his invitation are now jobless and owed months of salaries. Promises were made, sacrifice was accepted, and then — without explanation — they were abandoned.





Leadership is not measured by how one excites a crowd, but how one treats those who sacrifice quietly.



On that measure, Chamisa has failed dramatically.



The Tshabangu Debacle Was Not a Mugging — It Was Negligence



Let us be honest:

Chamisa did not lose CCC to Tshabangu.

He misplaced it.





He built a party with no constitution, no structures, no legal protections, and no institutional staying power. Mnangagwa’s lawfare did not defeat Chamisa — it merely exposed the vacuum he insisted on calling a political movement.





If one cannot protect one’s own political vehicle from an opportunist armed with stationery, how then does one propose to safeguard a nation?



Silence Is No Longer a Strategy



Zimbabwe faces a coordinated authoritarian project:

• a constitution under attack

• a parliament captured

• a judiciary compromised

• a security apparatus deployed against civilians

• and now a plan to suspend elections and install a dynasty.





At such a moment, silence is not strategy — it is complicity.



Ambiguity is not wisdom — it is abandonment.



A leader cannot claim to fight for the people while refusing to speak when the people are under siege.





If Chamisa is building a new movement, he must say so plainly.

If he has stepped back, he must say so plainly.

If he is studying, regrouping, or undecided, he must say so plainly.



A nation on the brink does not need a political messiah emerging from cloud storage. It needs a leader anchored in clarity, courage, and responsibility.



A Final Word: Enough of the Illusions



Zimbabweans are tired.

Tired of repression.

Tired of corruption.

Tired of uncertainty.

Tired of waiting for miracles while facing batons, bombs, and bogus amendments.





The opposition cannot afford mystics when it needs mechanics.

It cannot afford prophets when it needs planners.

And it cannot afford a leader who speaks in riddles while the constitution burns.





Chamisa must end the theatrics, stop the strategic ambiguity, and address the nation like a man who understands the weight of the hope he has long taken for granted.



Zimbabweans deserve leadership that is clear, grounded, accountable — and real.



The time for political magic tricks is over.