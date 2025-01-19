Chamisa Youth Taskforce Vows to Resist Mnangagwa’s Third-Term Bid

On January 17, 2025, the National Youth Taskforce, a group of youth aligned with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, made a bold declaration against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s third-term ambitions.

In a statement that has drawn significant attention, the youth movement emphatically rejected any attempts to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond his current term, labeling such efforts as part of a corrupt and illegitimate agenda.

“We, as the young people of Zimbabwe, united in our diversity, strongly condemn the attempts by the corrupt regime of Mr Mnangagwa and its allies to extend the illegitimate presidential term of office,” the Taskforce asserted.

This declaration aligns with their broader campaign to halt any moves that might allow Mnangagwa to hold onto power beyond his legally allowed tenure.

The group voiced frustration with the current state of governance in Zimbabwe, asserting that the nation is plagued by numerous issues under Mnangagwa’s leadership, including rampant corruption, human rights violations, and an economic crisis.

“Mnangagwa’s government has been characterized by rampant corruption, violation of human rights, unemployment, and a broken educational system in Zimbabwe – nothing is working,” the Taskforce noted.

They emphasized that these failures are a direct result of the government’s policies, which have exacerbated the daily struggles of ordinary Zimbabweans.

The youth group pointed to the August 2023 elections as a clear indication of the people’s rejection of Mnangagwa’s leadership. According to them, the election was a vote of no confidence in the current regime, with the people opting instead for Chamisa and his promise of a “People’s Government.” “This is why the people of Zimbabwe wholesomely rejected Mnangagwa and his outfit in August 2023 and confidently voted for President Chamisa with an intention to form a People’s Government,” they stated.

The Taskforce’s message is unequivocal: they will not remain passive while the country’s future is jeopardized. “We will not stand idly by while an illegitimate president who does not have a social contract with the people, attempts to extend the suffering of our nation,” the group declared. They stressed that such a move would only serve to prolong the country’s current crisis, including the mismanagement of public resources, a collapsing health system, and an economy in shambles.

In a rallying cry to the wider population, the Taskforce called on all “progressive forces” to join them in resisting Mnangagwa’s third-term ambitions. “We therefore call on all progressive forces to join us in rejecting this shameful agenda in its entirety and to work together towards a better future for our country,” the statement concluded. Their vision is clear: “A New and Great Zimbabwe for Everyone!”

The youth group’s firm stance against Mnangagwa’s third-term bid signals a growing momentum for opposition forces, who continue to challenge the current government’s legitimacy.

