Chamisa’s Time Has Come” – Nigerian Pastor’s Prophecy That Chamisa’s Will Win 2023 Elections Divides Zimbabweans

Nigerian Pastor’s Prophecy That Chamisa’s Time Has Come & He Will win 2023 Elections Divides Zimbabweans

Pastor Samuel Akinbodunse, a Nigerian pastor based in South Africa, has sparked controversy among Zimbabweans following an apparent prophecy in which he declared that Nelson Chamisa would win the 2023 presidential elections.

Pastor Akinbodunse, leader of the Pretoria-based Samuel Akinbodunse Ministries, declared that God told him that Nelson Chamisa’s time has come.

The South Africa-based Pastor started his prophecy by reminding congregants that at the last elections, God told him that it was not yet time for Chamisa. Pastor Akinbodunse said that at the time, he told congregants that God had selected President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Nigerian Pastor went on to say that this time around, Chamisa would win the presidential elections. However, he added that the opposition would only win the elections after several gruelling legal challenges.

Said the Nigerian Pastor,

“Zimbabwe. Some time ago, the Lord said to me that I should speak to Chamisa to go and be silent and that it is not yet time for him to come as president…I said that Mnangagwa is the one that God is taking in order to show Zimbabwe the way.

“But this time around, the Lord said to me that Honourable Chamisa’s time has come. So I see this man as the next president, but it will be very hard. It will be a battle from court to court. Many lives will be lost.

“There will be a great fight on the street. There will be a burning of tyres, burning of properties. But at last victory shall be given to the man.

“Please write my prophecy down.”

You can watch the Nigerian Pastor’s prophecy on Nelson Chamisa supposedly winning the 2023 elections below:

Pastor Samuel Akinbodunse’s alleged prophecy has sparked controversy and divided Zimbabweans on social media.

Some welcomed the prophecy and said that they could not wait for it to come to pass.

Others were more sceptical and questioned the Nigerian Pastor’s track record. Others went as far as dismissing Pastor Akinbodunse as a charlatan and a fake man of God.

Below are some of the responses from Zimbabweans online:

@alistarchibanda

‘God has spoken. Mr @nelsonchamisa is the next President of Zimbabwe.

‘Psalm 118:22-23 says, “The stone which the builders refused is become the head stone of the corner. This is the Lord’s doing; it is marvellous in our eyes.”

‘Ini I believe in prophecy especially from authentic prophets like this one. So let it be for sure. Ngazvitodaro wena.’

@BelieveChikom

‘predicting is not prophesying , soothsaying is not prophesying either. A prophesy is there to warn and to caution the people to get things right with God. God sent a lying spirit to a prophet 1 kings 22 tell Ahab that he would win in battle against Assyria only to have him killed.’

@TakuraMambonde

‘Kunyepa chaiko uku. Chamisa haasi kuita mutungamiri weZimbabwe 2023.

‘Haaone muporofita uyu.

‘Many lies have been spoken on the alter. A lie does not become truth because it is dressed nicely.’