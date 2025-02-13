Chanda Nonde was not abducted, he was lawfully arrested- Police

PRESS STATEMENNT

CLARIFICATION ON THE CASE OF MR. CHANDA NONDE



February 12, 2025



The Zambia Police Service wishes to respond to the allegations and misinformation circulating in the public domain regarding the purported abduction of Mr. Chanda Nonde aged 45. We wish to categorically clarify the facts surrounding this matter:



Arrest of Mr. Chanda Nonde Contrary to assertions of abduction:



Mr. Chanda Nonde has been lawfully arrested by the Zambia Police for the following offences:



1. Hate Speech contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Crimes Act (No.



2) of 20212. Harassment Utilizing Means of Electronic Communication contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Crimes Act (No. 2) of 2021.



3. Publication of False Information contrary to Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Crimes Act (No. 2) of 2021.



His arrest follows due investigative procedures in compliance with the law. Mr. Nonde is currently in custody and cooperated very well with the ongoing investigations. His release is dependent him meeting police bonds.



Misinformation, Ill-Willed Narratives and Misuse of the Term “Abduction”:



We are aware of a small clique of individuals who consistently write ill about the Zambia Police Service. While we respect freedom of expression, we strongly caution against the deliberate spreading of falsehoods and misuse of terminologies such as abduction when police officers are executing their constitutional mandate of maintaining law and order. These tendencies are only aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Police and create unnecessary public alarm.



We wish to warn that we shall not let this tendency go unabated.We reiterate that the Zambia Police operates within the framework of the law, and any actions taken are based on thorough investigations and adherence to established legal procedures. We remain focused on our mandate to create a safer and secure environment for all Zambians, including those who choose to criticize our operations unjustly.



Response to Civil Society Organizations:



In response to the concerns raised by civil society organizations regarding Mr. Nonde’s whereabouts, we emphasize that his arrest was conducted in accordance with the law. We urge all stakeholders to seek clarity from the Police before issuing statements that may mislead the public or harm the reputation of law enforcement.



Call for Responsible Engagement:



We encourage members of the public, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to engage with the Police formally and responsibly when seeking information or raising concerns. The Zambia Police Service remains open to dialogue and committed to transparency in its operations.



Assurance to the Public:



The Zambia Police Service remains dedicated to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens. We will continue to act within the bounds of the law to ensure justice and public safety.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER