CHANDA QUESTIONS WHY GOVERNMENT HIRES PRIVATE FIRMS TO CONSTRUCT ROADS, ONLY TO USE ZNS TO FIX DAMAGES AND COLLAPSES





By: Dina Soko



Leader of the opposition United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) party, Charles Chanda, has criticized the government’s handling of road construction after a major highway collapsed.





He argued that it makes little sense for government to hire private companies to build roads, but then call in the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to repair them when they fail during emergencies.





The position leader noted that while government often praises public–private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure projects, in times of crisis it ignores private partners and relies on the military to clean up the situation.



According to Mr. Chanda, ZNS has the discipline and skills to build roads correctly from the start, saving taxpayers money in the long run.

