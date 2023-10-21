Changala Lacks Wisdom , He Must Listen To Himself- Mark Simuuwe

CHANGALA LACKS WISDOM , HE MUST LISTEN TO HIMSELF .

By Mark Simuuwe

Brebner Changala says HH must reach out to ECL in the spirit of reconciliation. But Changala himself is a misguided old man who goes to dine with Edgar Lungu and as soon as he leaves the dining table , he calls for a press conference to insult HH . There is nothing wrong with dining with ECL because that is Changala’s lifestyle.

When he is full at ECL’s home , he begins insulting HH and calling for regime change . Today , he believes he is the right man to call for HH to reach out to ECL yet he spends more time with ECL and could ask ECL to reach out to HH .

If Changala himself has failed to reach out to HH and attempted for his selfish reasons , he believes he could blocker a strong affair . I do not know how many times HH will do that .

ECL has been invited by HH many times and ECL has refused to be available. HH has called ECL on phone , and ECL opted to tell lies to the public that HH never talks to him , because that is the skill he prominently uses .

When ECL attends a function with HH on an invitation , instead of building a relationship, he begins politicking , calling his friend a hypocrite.

ECL ‘s public display and conduct whenever he mingles with the carders explains a lot about him . Reconciliation does not extinguish law breaking by those that were entrusted with leadership.

In fact God does not like law breakers. If HH had a grudge against ECL , ECL could have been in Prison by now , especially given what he made HH go through.

HH spent 127 days in Prison , and got arrested about 15 times on ECL’s directive, went through the rooftop just over a radio interview at Sun FM , escaped live ammunitions in Sesheke and Copperbelt , ethnically demonized and called all sorts of names , and ECL saw nothing wrong with all that .

ECL even demonstrated further when he said he would handover power to himself in 2021 , that he would arrest HH and that this time , it would be very serious . He called HH an incorrigible man .

How many African leaders especially in West and East Africa are entertaining former heads of state in the manner HH is doing to ECL ? You would think other countries in the region have no former heads of state because they know what a former head of state is like, and how they should conduct themselves.

We have a situation which is uncommon in Africa , Where a former head of state can freely organize carders and begins jogging everyday without any problem or serious threats from the government ? In which country are we seeing such in African ? Only in Zambia off course!

With the freedom that ECL is enjoying to even go pray in various churches , which he could not allow his friend to do. So , who is a problem here ? Who is supposed to reach out to the other between one who wanted to kill his friend in Prison taking him to strange prison cells , Lilayi , Lusaka Central Prison and Kabwe Maximum Prison, commonly known as ‘Mukobeko ‘, and isolating him deliberately from his co-accused, and cheated him that his relatives were looking for him , then whisked him away with intent to fly him to Kamfinsa , alone for unknown action ?

ECL sent Police to HH ‘s home , tear-gassed everyone , children and beating up workers broke into his house in the night , arrested workers , Brian Mwiinga and whoever was on the scene , including journalists ?

A president who ruled with an iron fist and saw citizens killed with a gun for no reason ; Mapenzi Chibulo , Nsama Nsama , Joseph Kaunda , are gone and they will never come back . Some youths are still moving with bullets in their bodies , yet ECL believes he needs more time to go back into leadership.

Mukula was exported illegally, KCM liquidated, Indeni closed indefinitely, meal allowances for students scrapped off , violence and unregistered guns among PF carders , tyrants in market places , media houses closed ,many media houses captured , bloodshed on TV everyday , council workers no salaries and so many arrears , stopped creating jobs , overborrowing of money with few projects done , projects stalled , debt trap approached , Zambia defaulted in 2020, extreme corruption, country’s GDP was in negatives , inflation went up , Shops in Malls started closing , youths on the street packed their certificates , was all ECL thought was good leadership .

ECL fired all those coming from UPND strongholds based on tribe and ran a regional cabinet and was determined to further acquire more power through bill 10 to subdivide provinces without approval from parliament – he was determined to completely wipe out those provinces he believed he could not control. Many of us were locked up on trumped up charges .

Today , ECL wants to play victim ?

So can one say Changala is a wise old man worth providing wisdom to the young generation? Can we rely on Changala as an elder to counsel the young ?

Clearly , Changala is not behaving like and elderly man. He lacks wisdom . He is not behaving like a source of wisdom . Rather he is a source of confusion and division. He has completely lost his moral campus .

Changala himself called ECL and his friends corrupt and tyrannical when they were in power . I am not sure if he is enjoying stolen money when he meets them . How can an old man be respected by young ones if today he calls one Corrupt , tomorrow they are together eating , drinking and cheating each other on coming back to run the country even after they ran down the economy?

The corrupt by the corrupt and for the corrupt organization has now become a savior ? Are these the old men worth tapping into for wisdom ? I do not think so . Clearly , it is difficult to respect such an old man like Changala .

Lopsided old men who want to survive on propaganda to earn a living and don’t want to retire from politics? Wearing different jackets in a second to remain politically relevant, yet he is becoming more and more irrelevant . Who would listen to Changala when he believes HH is a bad man and ECL has stopped being tyrannical and crooked as Changala purported earlier??