CHANGALA TURNS HIS GUNS ON MUNDUBILE: CALLS HIM “A FOX” AND ACCUSES HIM OF MANIPULATION





By Chilufya Kasonde



In an unexpected political outburst, outspoken civil rights activist Brebner Changala has taken aim at Brian Mundubile, accusing the Patriotic Front (PF) Parliamentarian of being “a fox” and “a manipulative politician” who does not deserve to lead the opposition or the country.





Speaking in what appears to be his latest salvo in Zambia’s ever-evolving opposition politics, Changala claimed that Mundubile is not a genuine leader and has allegedly used underhanded tactics to gain influence within the Tonse Alliance and the broader opposition movement.





Changala specifically accused Sean Tembo, leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), and Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, a former presidential advisor, of working behind the scenes to manipulate former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) into altering a list of appointments to suit their regional and political interests.





“Tembo and Zimba allegedly co-opted names of individuals mostly from the Eastern Province and the Northern Region to boost Mundubile’s political standing and his chances of being elected as President of the Tonse Alliance,” Changala charged.





He described the move as a “betrayal of fairness and democracy”, arguing that the manipulation of names based on regional alliances undermines the credibility of the opposition and disadvantages other aspiring leaders within the PF and allied parties.





“It’s unfair to other presidential aspirants both within the PF and among the opposition. Such behaviour only exposes Mundubile’s lack of integrity and his desperation for power,” Changala said.





Clearly frustrated, Changala made it known that he would not support Brian Mundubile for any presidential bid, citing a lack of trust and moral clarity in his leadership style.



“Mundubile behaves like a fox — cunning, deceptive, and driven purely by self-interest. Zambia needs leaders who can unite the country, not those who thrive on manipulation and division,” he said.





Instead, Changala threw his moral weight behind Given Lubinda, the current PF acting president, and Raphael Nakacinda, the party’s Secretary General, describing them as “principled, loyal, and consistent” figures who can restore the PF’s credibility.





“Lubinda and Nakacinda may not be perfect, but they have remained loyal to the party and the people. They represent a more honest and stable brand of leadership,” he said.





Political analysts have described Changala’s remarks as a reflection of deepening factional cracks within the PF and the opposition bloc ahead of the 2026 general elections, as rival camps jostle for dominance and recognition.



If his allegations are anything to go by, the battle for opposition unity — and for control of the PF legacy — is far from over.