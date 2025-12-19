Chanoda Ngwira wonders what powers Lubinda used to expel MPs

Chanoda wonders what powers Lubinda used to expel MPs



LONG-TIME PF member Chanoda Ngwira has wondered where Given Lubinda is getting the audacity to announce expulsions from the party when he has no such authority.









Cheered on by his friends and loyalists, Lubinda has over the last 36 months insisted that he is PF acting president although he has no power to make any consequential decisions for the party.





Lubinda remains largely a figurehead with no real power while Mafinga lawmaker Robert Chabinga who serves as leader of opposition in Parliament is the legally recognised leader of the PF.





Due to his ceremonial role, Lubinda has been unable to give PF adoption certificates to candidates during by-elections, resulting in them contesting on the tickets of other political parties.





And so yesterday, Lubinda rounded up journalists and told them that he had expelled all PF members who voted the Constitutional amendment Bill 7 of 2025.





But rather than create panic among citizens over the potential of having costly by-elections, Zambians reacted with laughter and used Facebook to remind Lubinda that his decision amounted to nothing because he was not party president.





Joining in counselling the former justice minister was Chanoda Ngwira, a long-time PF faithful.



“Manje you have expelled these MPs as who in the first place,” Ngwira wrote on Facebook.





“I thought the first step to take was to unite these MPs through convincing them that you are leaders enough to be listened to as and when you issue directives.”



Ngwira pointed out that Lubinda “lost it” when he failed to win the loyalty of the lawmakers he was now “expelling”.





“If anything, this is an academic exercise because the one with a certificate, Chabinga has assured these MPs that they are safe. Just call for a convention!” Ngwira charged.





Lubinda served as Kabwata member of parliament from 2006 to 2021 but in the last few months of his tenure, his own party members resorted to beating him as way of dealing with what they believed was poor leadership.



Kalemba December 19, 2025