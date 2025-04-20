Chapter One Foundation Director Raises Alarm on Flawed Constitutional Reform Process



The Director of Chapter One Foundation, Mr. Josiah Kalala, has raised serious concerns about the ongoing constitutional reform process, calling it flawed, unclear, and not reflective of the Zambian people’s aspirations.



Speaking on Unpacked Exclusive, Mr. Kalala noted that while many civil society organizations agree on the need for constitutional reforms, the current process lacks transparency, inclusivity, and citizen-centeredness.



“Our view is that this process is not being done right,” he said. “It does not put citizens’ interests or voices at the centre neither in the process nor in the proposed content. Zambians have consistently expressed what they want in terms of governance, and these proposals fail to address those concerns.”

Mr. Kalala criticized the government’s failure to define a clear roadmap or framework for agreement on both the reform process and its content. According to him, statements by government officials referring to the current stage as a “proposal for the reform process” only add to the confusion.



“At what stage do we agree on what the final process should look like? And when do proposals become binding? Without this clarity, we cannot trust that the final product will reflect the aspirations of the Zambian people,” he emphasized.



Kalala also highlighted the inherent risks in constitution-making particularly when the executive branch leads the process without safeguards against self-interest.



“If we agree that Zambia has long suffered under a strong executive, then allowing the executive to drive the reform process risks entrenching more power in its hands,” he warned.



On the timing of the reforms, Kalala pointed to the upcoming elections and the persistent political polarization since the last polls. He stressed that a deeply divided political landscape is not conducive to producing a strong, unifying constitution.



“You cannot produce a good constitution in a polarised society,” he said. “What should have come first is a national effort to reduce division and build consensus, not just among citizens, but especially among the political class.”



Kalala proposed several recommendations to guide a better process….



Delink constitutional reforms from partisan politics, ensuring that all stakeholders act in the national interest.



Build consensus around key questions such as the extent of the reforms and what the process should look like.



Include post-amendment planning, ensuring that new constitutional provisions are backed by necessary legislative reforms for implementation.



He referenced the 2016 constitutional amendments, many of which remain unimplemented, as a cautionary example.



“Even now, there are constitutional provisions that are ignored. So what guarantee do we have that these new amendments will be implemented?”



Mr. Kalala concluded by urging that the process be halted and re-evaluated, so that it can truly serve the people.



“We must think holistically about the risks, about implementation, and most importantly, about placing citizens at the centre of both the process and the content.”



April 19, 2025

By Sarah Nelia Mabuku & Edwin Daka

