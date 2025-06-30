CHARITY KATANGA GOES BACK TO PRISON, LOSES APPEAL

KATANGA GOES BACK TO PRISON, LOSES APPEAL



By Darius Choonya



Former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Charity Katanga, has begun serving her three-year sentence handed down on February 19, 2024, for possession of 10 Higer buses valued at over K26 million, which were found to be proceeds of crime.





Following her conviction and sentencing, Katanga was granted bail pending the outcome of her appeal.





Today, Monday, June 30, 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court delivered its judgment on the appeal and upheld the decision of the lower court, which convicted and sentenced Katanga to three years’ imprisonment.





The court found that Katanga failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that the properties in question were legally acquired.





Since she had been on bail pending appeal, her three-year sentence officially begins today.-Diamond Tv