Charity Katanga to Voice Baby Mwene in Nigerian Netflix Cartoon – A Major Milestone for Zambian Influencers

Lusaka, October 2024 – Charity Katanga, a name that has become synonymous with fun, creativity, and influence in the Zambian social media scene, is making major strides in the entertainment world. The multi-talented content creator, who is affectionately known as Cha Cha, Malaika, and Rosemary Munjibila, is set to voice Baby Mwene in an upcoming Nigerian Netflix cartoon, marking an exciting chapter in her career.

This incredible opportunity all started with a simple social media shoutout. When the producers of the animated series reached out to Charity, asking her to help promote the project to her massive online following, they were quickly struck by her natural flair and unique charm. Before long, the Zambian influencer was offered the role of Baby Mwene, a character set to captivate audiences on the global streaming platform.

For Charity, this is a huge step forward, proving the immense power of social media and the entertainment possibilities it holds. From creating viral content that brings smiles to her followers to now voicing a character on Netflix, her journey is inspiring young Zambians to chase their dreams and make use of every digital opportunity available.

Known for her engaging personality and relatable online presence, Charity has earned a special place in the hearts of many Zambians and beyond. This new project marks not just a personal victory for her, but also a proud moment for the growing influence of Zambian content creators on the international stage.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the Netflix cartoon, excited to hear Charity’s voice bring Baby Mwene to life. As more and more Zambians find success through digital platforms, Charity’s story is a perfect example of how dedication, creativity, and a strong online presence can lead to global recognition.

With Baby Mwene soon to hit Netflix, Charity Katanga is not just making waves in Zambia, but on the world stage. And who knows? This could just be the beginning of many more exciting projects ahead!

KUMWESU JAN 19, 2025