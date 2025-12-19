‎CHARLES CHANDA QUESTIONS ECZ’S PREPAREDNESS FOR 2026 ELECTIONS AFTER BILL 7 SIGNED INTO LAW



‎

‎Charles Chanda, the leader of the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), has raised concerns about the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s (ECZ) readiness to hold the 2026 general elections.



‎

‎This follows the recent passing and signing of Bill 7 of 2025 into law.

‎

‎Chanda emphasized that the bill includes crucial changes, particularly the delimitation of constituencies.



‎

‎He explained that this process means the voters’ register must be cleaned and realigned to reflect the new constituencies. “If we are adding more constituencies, how can we ensure that the voters’ register is accurate and ready in time?” he questioned.

‎



‎He further expressed worry about the timeline for the upcoming elections, stating, “The ECZ has not provided a proper roadmap for the elections.



‎

‎This leaves citizens anxious about how things will unfold.” Chanda noted that such uncertainty is troubling for a democratic process.



‎

‎Chanda also mentioned that he and other leaders had previously urged the government to take more time before rushing the passage of Bill 7. “These complications were not properly thought through,” he added.



‎

‎He insists that careful planning is crucial to avoid potential problems on election day.

‎

‎Chanda called on the ECZ to increase transparency and communicate clearly with the public about the preparations for the elections.



‎

‎As the nation approaches 2026, citizens and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the ECZ addresses these challenges.