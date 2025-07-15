CHARLES KABWITA   REJOINS PF

2026 KITWE ASPIRING MAYOR KABWITA REJOINS PF.



He writes……..



I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who reached out with messages and phone calls following my decision to rejoin my political home, the Patriotic Front (PF). Your words of encouragement and unwavering support have truly humbled me.





Allow me to sincerely thank the party leadership, particularly our Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, for your steadfast guidance and commitment to unity. I also deeply appreciate Hon. Richard Musukwa, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, Hon. Kampamba Mulenga, Hon. Freedom Sikazwe, Hon. Alexander Chiteme, MCC. Kennedy Kamba, Her Worship Mpasa Mwaya, our Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Stud Mwale, Provincial Youth Chairman Comrade Don Mungulube, Kitwe District Chairperson Hon. Evaristo Chilufya, and the many gallant men and women of the PF who have shown me revolutionary love and solidarity. Your embrace has reminded me that I am truly back home, I missed you, my great PF family.





I have not returned for comfort. I have come back to suffer with you, to stand firm in solidarity as we mourn our great leader, the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a man whose legacy will continue to inspire our struggle for a just and equitable Zambia.

I return to speak for our comrades currently behind bars, political prisoners paying the price for defending the truth, for standing by the people, and for daring to challenge injustice.



They may manipulate the registrar’s list, they may attempt to erase us from official documents, but they will never erase our conviction, our unity, or our revolutionary spirit. We are the PF, defined not by names on a paper, but by the unshakable bond of shared struggle, patriotism, and love for our people.





Let us now rise with renewed strength to rebuild, reorganize, and reenergize our structures. Let us prepare, mobilize, and speak truth to power. This is not just politics, it is a people’s revolution for economic justice, dignity, and national pride.





PABWATO! Power to the People.



Charles Kabwita

Member, Patriotic Front

Committed to the struggle for a better Zambia