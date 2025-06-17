CHARLES KAKULA CHASED AND DENIED TO SIGN IN A BOOK OF CONDOLENCES AT ZAMBIA HIGH COMMISSIONER IN CANADA

In a deeply concerning incident that has sparked debate over diplomatic conduct and political tolerance, the Zambian High Commissioner to Canada has barred Mr. Charles Kakula from signing the book of condolence for the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the Zambian Embassy in Ottawa.

The refusal, reportedly based on Mr. Kakula’s perceived affiliation with the opposition, has drawn criticism from Zambians in the diaspora and at home, who view it as an affront to democratic principles and basic decency.

Mr. Kakula, a well-known Zambian national and close associate of the late President Lungu, expressed his disappointment at the High Commission’s actions, stating:

“Please allow me to mourn President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. I am a Zambian citizen and have the right to belong to any political party.”

Sources familiar with Mr. Kakula’s political and personal background confirm that he maintained a longstanding relationship with President Lungu, often offering support during and after his presidency. His attempt to pay respects to the former Head of State was, according to those present, conducted in a peaceful and dignified manner.