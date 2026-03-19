CHARLES LONGWE TAKES UPND TO COURT



A UPND member, Charles Longwe, has sued Batuke Imenda, in his capacity as party Secretary General, arguing that he must immediately vacate office as his mandate has expired.





Mr. Longwe has filed in the Lusaka High Court that a declaration that the National Management Committee, ushered into office on February 14, 2021, tenure lapsed on February 14, 2026 in accordance with the Party Constitution.





In an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for an order of interim injunction pending the determination of the matter and an order of the interim appointment, Mr. Longwe stated that a declaration that the members of the Provincial leadership and Lower party organs, ushered into office in 2020, tenure lapsed by December 31, 2024 in accordance with the Party Constitution.





Mr. Longwe stated that failure to hold elections at the lower structures, and national level by UPND is a violation of Articles of the Party Constitution.



He added that there are presently no qualified persons to pose as delegates for purposes of an electoral college during a General Assembly.





Mr. Longwe submitted that the failure to hold elections at Constituency, District, Provincial and National level by UPND is a violation of the Constitution.



Mr. Longwe wants the court to determine:



1. He is seeking the Court’s Interventions on UPND as party President Hakainde Hichilema’s term expired in February 2026.





2. He seeks the court to appoint Interim Committee to replace Mr Hichilema and run the Party in the interim.



3. Declare that the UPND is now an unlawful society risking deregistration and that Mr. Hichilema and his National Management Committee’s mandate expired in February 2026.





4. And that there are no qualified delegates presently available to form an electoral college for electing the National management committee in terms of the party constitution.





5.And that failure to comply with timelines as provided in the party’s own constitution and statutory regulation would result in the party operating as an unlawful society and risks the cancellation of the party’s registration.





6. That the failure to hold regular intra-party elections across the party structures is a breach of the Republican Constitution in Article 60 and that managing an unlawful society is punishable offence

under the applicable law.