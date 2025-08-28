Charles Musonda Returns After 30years



FAZ Unveils Revamped U-17 Technical Bench Ahead of COSAFA AFCON Qualifiers





The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced a reshuffled technical bench for the Under-17 Men’s National Team ahead of the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2026 | COSAFA Qualifiers, set to take place in Harare, Zimbabwe from September 11–20.





Legendary Zambian footballer Charles Musonda has been appointed as Technical Advisor, bringing high-level expertise and strategic oversight to the youth setup. Ian Bakala retains his position as head coach, although Zesco United assistant coach Emmanuel Siwale will stand in for him during the COSAFA tournament.





FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande said the changes were made following consultations with the Technical Directorate and were approved by the Executive Committee. He emphasized that the reshuffle aligns with FAZ’s long-term youth development strategy.





“The appointment of Mr. Musonda, who holds UEFA A-level qualifications, is aimed at mentoring the technical team and aligning the U-17 playing philosophy with Zambia’s broader football vision,” Shepande stated.





The new technical bench includes:



Lameck Banda – First Assistant Coach



Francis Kombe – Second Assistant Coach



Martin Mwamba – Goalkeeper Coach





Clive Hachilensa – Physical Trainer



Emmanuel Kanswe – Team Doctor



Isaac Sichali – Physiotherapist



Gabriel Kalembo – Team Manager



Moses Banda – Equipment Manager





Shepande also expressed gratitude to the outgoing technical bench for their contributions to youth football development.





Zambia has been drawn in Group B alongside South Africa, Malawi, and Madagascar, with 12 teams competing for a spot in the continental finals next year.





Issued by: Sydney Mungala Communications Manager