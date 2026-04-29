Chatunga Mugabe Walks Free As Cousin Tobias Matonhodze Gets 3 Years In Prison

Robert Mugabe’s Son Chatunga Walks Free, Cousin Tobias Matonhodze To Spend 3 Years In Direct Prison

Robert Mugabe’s son Chatunga Bellarmine has avoided jail after being fined, while his cousin Tobias Matonhodze has been sentenced to three years in direct imprisonment following a high-profile Johannesburg shooting case.

The Alexandra Magistrates’ Court delivered its ruling on 29 April 2026 after both men had spent more than two months in custody.

Magistrate Balances Justice And Mercy

The court made it clear that both punishment and fairness were considered. The magistrate addressed the conduct of the accused in strong terms.

“You have spent more than two months in prison,” the magistrate said.

“Entitlement and arrogance should not control us.”

The magistrate added that the court sought to strike a balance.

“The court will balance justice and mercy, but mercy is not sympathy.”

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the convictions followed guilty pleas entered earlier in April 2026. The authority confirmed that both accused admitted to multiple charges stemming from a violent incident in February.

Chatunga Mugabe Fined And Set For Deportation

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, was handed financial penalties instead of prison time.

He was sentenced to:

A fine of R400,000 (approximately US$21,500 or 24 months in prison for the firearm-related offence

A fine of R200,000 (approximately US$10,700 or 18 months in prison for immigration violations

The court confirmed that Mugabe would be deported immediately after sentencing and that he would be accompanied to the airport by immigration officials.

Earlier proceedings revealed that Mugabe had pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm and being in South Africa unlawfully. He denied involvement in the attempted murder charge linked to the February 19, 2026, shooting in Hyde Park.

His legal team had indicated his willingness to pay fines and cover deportation costs.

Tobias Matonhodze Gets 3 Years For Attempted Murder And Related Charges

In contrast, co-accused Tobias Tamirepi Mugabe Matonhodze received a direct custodial sentence after admitting to multiple serious offences linked to the February 2026 shooting.

Court documents show that he was convicted on four counts:

Attempted murder

Defeating or obstructing the course of justice

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

The court handed down the following sentences:

12 months imprisonment for attempted murder

12 months imprisonment for defeating or obstructing the course of justice

3 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm

12 months imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition

All sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective three-year prison term.

The court further ordered that Tobias Tamirepi Mugabe Matonhodze will be deported to Zimbabwe after serving his sentence.

The charges stem from a February 2026 incident at a Hyde Park residence, where a security guard identified as Sipho Mahlangu was shot in the back while attempting to flee. The firearm used in the shooting was not recovered.

The magistrate also said that the victim, Sipho Mahlangu, withdrew the case after being paid R400,000.