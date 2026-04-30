Chatunga Mugabe’s Grand Arrival in Zimbabwe After Deportation Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Bellarmine “Chatunga” Mugabe, son of former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, has returned to Zimbabwe after being deported from South Africa.

His grand arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday evening following legal proceedings in Johannesburg linked to a shooting incident has sparked a social media frenzy,

Court Ruling and Fine

A court in Johannesburg ordered Mugabe’s immediate deportation after convicting him on charges that included the unlawful discharge of a firearm and violations of immigration laws.

As part of the ruling, he was fined R600,000, with the alternative of serving a prison sentence should he fail to pay the penalty. The decision effectively ended his period in custody in South Africa.

Co-Accused Jailed

Mugabe’s co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, received a harsher sentence.

He was handed a three-year prison term after being found guilty of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and defeating the course of justice.

High-Profile Case Draws Attention

The case attracted widespread attention due to Mugabe’s high-profile background. It also highlighted South Africa’s strict enforcement of firearm regulations and immigration laws, particularly in cases involving violent offences.

Authorities in South Africa have reiterated their commitment to applying the law consistently, regardless of an individual’s status or connections.

Social Media Reacts

Social media users were wowed by Chatunga Mugabe’s grand arrival, with many remarking on how his return carried an air of wealth and privilege despite the circumstances surrounding his deportation.

Here are some of the comments:

@Abi Blessed;

Boss moves!

He literally arrived at his own airport Lol… Somebody shout power!!🤣

@MaNcube Nyasha;

Welcome home mwana wedu aiwa taona you can be the president now after jail😌😌 bring out the Mugabe in you

@Tanyaradzwa Bandawa;

“….Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone….”

Welcome back young man. Lessons learnt

@Ethie Fayalady:

Mwana wevhu 😉 who says money can’t buy happiness 🤑😂😂😂

@Blessings MaMoe:

A prince in his country Indeed



@Gugue Nyoni:

From prison cells straight to G wagon 🤏🤏

@Shadreck Mwela:

So this is how people with money are deported? No chains on the legs, no handcufs… wow