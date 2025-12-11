CHAWAMA BY ELECTION WOULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED IF TASILA LUNGU COOPERATED – MUFALALI

Deputy Government Chief Whip, Likando, Mufalali has dismissed assertions that the nullification of Tasila Lungu’s Chawama parliamentary seat was a political move.

Mr. Mufalali says the decision was made due to Ms. Lungu’s lack of cooperation, noting that she showed disregard for parliamentary procedures.

Speaking when he featured on today’s edition of Chatback in Lusaka, Mr. Mufalali said that following the issuance of an ultimatum, the former Chawama lawmaker should have made arrangements to attend parliamentary sittings virtually instead of completely abandoning the sessions.

“If Ms. Lungu had reached out to the Speaker regarding her extended absence from the House, Parliament would have granted her that permission, but that was not the case,” said Mr. Mufalali.

He added that the UPND will campaign in Chawama Constituency knowing that the by-election could have been avoided through dialogue between the former lawmaker and parliament.

And Mr. Mufalali expressed confidence that the UPND will scoop the parliamentary by-election slated for January 15, 2026.

He emphasized that it is imperative for all constituencies across the country to have proper representation in the National Assembly through present leaders.

Angel Kasabo

RCV News