By Kellys Kaunda

CHAWAMA BYELECTIONS – THE ANATOMY OF AN ELECTION IN ZAMBIA



With advances in technology, law enforcement can put together the portrait of a criminal from the crime scene.





This approach seeks not to disregard even the minutest detail in and around the scene.



It’s like what quantum physics is doing to the understanding of both social and natural phenomenon.





The smallest atom of any object must be identified to facilitate understanding of a given subject matter.



The elected officials – the President, the MP and the Councilor are reflections of the voter.





The outlook of Zambia is the evidence of the performance of these elected officials.



To this day, Zambia is a poor third world country courtesy of the elected officials and by extension, the voter.





The Zambian voter does not have a correct understanding of what a government must do or else he or she will vote differently.



The Zambian voter has very low expectations hence the continued deterioration in the quality of life for the majority.





The same public policy challenges Zambia has been contending with since independence – poor public housing, economic growth that can’t impact poverty levels, employment opportunities that can’t outpace the growing population of job seekers, etc.





If you want to learn more about the anatomy of an election in Zambia, just go to Chawama where a byelection is imminent.



The living conditions you see in Chawama are a microcosm of the whole Zambia.





The profile of candidates there is a reflection of every election.



The campaign language there is what you hear in every election.



With a few exceptions, the articulation of issues is often below average and the understanding of the role of an MP by both the candidate and the voter is often defective.





The Zambian vote is generally so cheap, it can be pawned for a few tins of chibuku, a bag of meali-meal, a campaign T-shirt, etc.



The factors that could win one an election in Zambia include: go low; sound authentic like one of the voters; let them know you are a poor person like them; but, ironically, don’t say you are broke; don’t make a mistake of telling them you are educated; don’t share your CV; don’t go dressed bling bling; mingle especially with those outside your official campaign circles, and talk like local folks do.





In other words, blend in. But make no mistake, they can spot fakes.



This is more important to them than your manifesto.



That is why a candidate can promise anything no matter how outlandish it might sound.





All they want most importantly is the now and you blending in.



Ever wondered why Zambia continues to be poor?



An MP doesnt need to worry much. There will be tokens of development sprinkled here and there through CDF and cash for work.





Then the State PR machinery will massage these tokens and present them as game-changers.





The voter won’t argue. When poverty has been a way of life for far too long, your expectations are so low, you accept your plight as normal even singing along with Lucky Dube happily, “Born to suffer”!