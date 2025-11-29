Chawama is our Seat and no matter what they do, it will never be held by UPND before Parliament dissolves in May 2026- Miles Sampa





Miles Sampa Wrote;



Late today I received home some PF officials from Chawama constituency, Lusaka District & Lusaka Provice after the news of vacancy declaration of the Chawama seat.





Chawama seat has been held by the bonafide overwhelmingly elected MP Hon Tasila Lungu Mwansa but who now remains in mourning as long as her Father ECL is not burried. The UPND government stopped his burial via Court Injunctions. It’s been about 6 months now since.





The Speaker found it fit however to declare Hon Tasila seat vacant regardless apparently because she has not physically showed up into parliaments since her father died.





Meantime Zambia and Africa tradition forbids children and relatives of deceased from engaging into official activities until their beloved one is layed to rest. .





The mercenary aim is to have the by election take place before before December 12, 2025 beyond which the Constitution bars any by-election because its 6 months before the Parliament dissolves. They need numbers for the evil Bill 7.





Today I assured the Chawama and Lusaka officials that Chawama is our Seat and no matter what they do, it will never be held by UPND before Parliament dissolves in May 2026.





In 2001, Chawama signaled the end of the MMD then in power when they tried to grab it via a politically induced by-election. They then engagnged into massive violence to win it. Residents rejected them and oppostion candidate Geofrey Samukonga won. MMD never recovered thereon.





Hang in there Hon Tasila Mwansa Lungu. They wont grab your seat.



