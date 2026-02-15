CHAWAMA MP ‘PUT UNDER SIEGE’ – FDD CLAIMS UPND ORCHESTRATED CDF PRAISE.



Fellow Zambians, the Forum For Democracy and Development (FDD) has noticed with deep regret the video and statement which is making rounds on various media platforms attributed to our Chawama MP, Hon Bright Nundwe.





As a party, we are aware that the UPND created an environment which led to our MP being caught up at the spar of the moment. As most of us are aware, CDF was a brain child of the MMD , which was created by the great son of Zambia , Hon Newton Nguni , who served in various capacities under the MMD government.





Presidents , Mwanawa, Rupiah Banda, Michael Sata and President Edgar Lungu all implemented a very robust CDF policy which yielded very positive results for this country. Moreover, the Patriotic Front (PF) under the able leadership of our Sixth Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu codified CDF in 2016 under Article 162 of our Republican Constitution Act No. 2 of 2016 which has now been amended by a bogus Act No. 13 of 2025.





Therefore, it is very wrong for anyone to give praise to Mr Hakainde Hichilema for CDF which unfortunately has been turned into a campaign tool under him when great leaders like President Edgar Lungu greatly worked to make CDF a reality. We are aware that the UPND are in a hurry to get public approval either by crook or hook. And this is how low in terms of image President Hichilema and the UPND have become in just under 5 years.





Fellow countrymen and women, it is therefore our position as FDD that CDF is not the architect of the UPND and it is wrong for the UPND to hoodwink opposition members of Parliament to stage a narrative which is not there.





As FDD, we know that CDF under UPND is a failed project and President Hichilema was trying by all means to encourage himself on his failures . For instance, the Ministry of Local government confirmed that by November 30th 2025, constituencies across the country had only received K5.6 million or less out of the purported K36.7 million as presented by the Minister of Finance in the 2025 national budget.





The FDD is cognizant of the fact that Chawama today has experienced massive development because of the PF who have managed to put up roads , a level one hospital, clinics , football pitches and local empowerment of the People of Chawama. Even the police post which was being commissioned was the efforts of the immediate past Chawama MP honorable Tasila Lungu, whose seat was unconstitutionally taken away by the UPND using their cadres at National Assembly, ECZ and Judiciary.





Therefore, our new MP was in no better position to give praise to an administration which has done nothing for Chawama but was bent on fighting the ECL legacy. But we know that our MP was placed under siege and given a written speech which he read verbatim. We hope that our MP being new would not fall prey to such tricks of the UPND going forward.



Issued by



Anthony Chibuye FDD Spokesperson