CHAWAMA RESIDENTS CALL ON TASILA MWANSA LUNGU TO DEFEND PARLIAMENTARY SEAT



By Jack Makayi



Lusaka, Zambia 14th December



Thousands of Chawama residents have appealed to former Chawama Member of Parliament, Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa, to return home and defend her parliamentary seat, citing satisfaction with her past performance and leadership in the constituency.





The residents, drawn from various wards within Chawama, say they remain confident in Mrs. Lungu Mwansa’s ability to represent their interests and continue developmental work in the area. They described her tenure as responsive and impactful, adding that she maintained close engagement with the community during her time as a member of Parliament.





Speaking to CIC PRESS TEAM journalists yesterday, some residents said Chawama experienced notable progress under Mrs. Lungu Mwansa’s leadership, particularly in community outreach and constituency representation.



“We are happy with the work she did for us. She understands the problems of Chawama, and that is why we want her to come back and defend the seat,”said one resident.





Another community member added that the call for her return is driven by a collective desire for continuity and effective representation.



“This is not about politics alone ;it’s about leadership that listens to the people. We want her to continue with the work she started, ” the residents said.





Efforts to get any comment from tonse Alliance acting president Mr Given Lubinda didn’t work for his phone was unanswered. Meanwhile, the residents have announced plans to hold a solidarity march on Friday in support of Mrs. Lungu Mwansa. Organisers of the march say the event will be peaceful and aimed at demonstrating unity and support for their former lawmaker.



Mrs. Tasila Lungu Mwansa is the daughter of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and previously served as Member of Parliament for Chawama. By press time, she had not publicly responded to the calls from residents.





Local leaders have since urged residents to conduct themselves peacefully as they express their views, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order during the planned march.



The situation continues to attract public attention as Chawama residents await Mrs. Lungu Mwansa’s response to their appeal.



CIC PRESS TEAM