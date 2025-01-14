CHEAP PROPAGANDA HURTS THE NATION: STOP IT ! – Hon. Sunday  Chanda

Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda writes:
CHEAP PROPAGANDA HURTS THE NATION: STOP IT !
The recent circulation of a fake story claiming that Zambia had been blacklisted and expelled from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) is a stark reminder of the damage caused by irresponsible and baseless propaganda. This false narrative, amplified by some in the opposition, including former senior government officials, is not only misleading but also harmful to Zambia’s image on the international stage.
As Zambians, we must collectively guard against the tendency to prioritize political gains over the reputation of our country. Baseless accusations and the propagation of fake news undermine the very fabric of our democracy and erode trust among citizens. Moreover, such actions risk alienating Zambia from the global community, which recognizes us as a nation that upholds peace, hospitality, and the rule of law.
It is concerning that individuals who once held positions of responsibility and influence – and who seek to preside over the affairs of the country once again – would engage in the dissemination of misinformation, knowing full well the potential consequences. Leadership, whether in government or opposition, comes with the duty to protect and promote the country’s interests – not tarnish them.
The United Nations in Zambia has clarified that Zambia has not been blacklisted or expelled from the UNHCR. This should serve as a reminder that truth prevails over lies. As citizens, we must question the motives behind such propaganda and reject attempts to mislead the public for personal or political gain.
Let us focus on constructive dialogue and solutions that uplift Zambia rather than tear it down. A united, informed, and vigilant citizenry is the best defense against those who seek to harm our nation’s image through deceit. Zambia deserves better, and it starts with each of us choosing truth over lies.
Signed:
Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda
Member of Parliament
Kanchibiya Constituency
Sunday Chanda will one day become president of this country. He is a very responsible and hardworking Mp. I pray that God raises him high up for the service of this nation.
Excellent!!! Truth always prevails. It is very clear that some very evil people have an agenda to hurt Zambia as a country.
It is advisable for government to take this attack very seriously and bring these characters to book. Such actions should not be taken lightly, these types of people don’t mean well for all Zambians and hence should with dealt with , cautiously professionally and expeditiously.
Don’t take this well thought out attack for granted, these types of guys play dirty regardless who gets hurt. Please deal with these characters, the law to correct this type of behavior already exists.
Further, one wonders about the level of intelligence of these perpetrators. As can be seen, they never considered that the UN itself would respond to their fabricated lies. This response has exposed them as lairs.
Hence one wonders the mental capacity of such individuals. Now they all have been brought out into the lime light as cheap propagandists. This is very concerning.
No apology from liars who like to spread bad news about Zambia and the current government. Instead, they move on to new lies. Pathetic.
Well spoken Hon. Sunday Chanda.
This is the time the law enforcement charged this guyd under the cyber laws. The evidence and witnesses are there. The laws are there for a purpose. Don’t waste opportunities on people who have no hearts and responsibilities. It’s time to act and rule. Let them prove their assertions.