CHEAP PROPAGANDA HURTS THE NATION: STOP IT ! – Hon. Sunday  Chanda

CHEAP PROPAGANDA HURTS THE NATION: STOP IT !



The recent circulation of a fake story claiming that Zambia had been blacklisted and expelled from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) is a stark reminder of the damage caused by irresponsible and baseless propaganda. This false narrative, amplified by some in the opposition, including former senior government officials, is not only misleading but also harmful to Zambia’s image on the international stage.





As Zambians, we must collectively guard against the tendency to prioritize political gains over the reputation of our country. Baseless accusations and the propagation of fake news undermine the very fabric of our democracy and erode trust among citizens. Moreover, such actions risk alienating Zambia from the global community, which recognizes us as a nation that upholds peace, hospitality, and the rule of law.





It is concerning that individuals who once held positions of responsibility and influence – and who seek to preside over the affairs of the country once again – would engage in the dissemination of misinformation, knowing full well the potential consequences. Leadership, whether in government or opposition, comes with the duty to protect and promote the country’s interests – not tarnish them.





The United Nations in Zambia has clarified that Zambia has not been blacklisted or expelled from the UNHCR. This should serve as a reminder that truth prevails over lies. As citizens, we must question the motives behind such propaganda and reject attempts to mislead the public for personal or political gain.





Let us focus on constructive dialogue and solutions that uplift Zambia rather than tear it down. A united, informed, and vigilant citizenry is the best defense against those who seek to harm our nation’s image through deceit. Zambia deserves better, and it starts with each of us choosing truth over lies.



Signed:



Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya Constituency