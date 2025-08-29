Cheating wife d!es while lodging in a guest house with another man

In Kenya, a man has been left devastated after his wife, Paulina, died in a guest house while with another man.

Paulina, a mother of three, reportedly left her home late at night for a secret meeting with her lover.



Her husband, an okada rider, returned to find their children alone and hungry, with no idea where their mother had gone.

He tried calling her, but her phone was off, so he fed the children and waited for her return, which never came.



The next day, he reported her missing to the police and was shocked to learn that a woman had been found dead in a guest house.

He later confirmed that the deceased was his wife, who had checked in with another man who fled the scene.



To make matters worse, Paulina’s family is now fighting him for the right to bury her and take custody of the children.

The grieving husband says despite her infidelity, he loved her deeply and had hoped she would stay and grow with him through his struggles.