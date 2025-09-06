Chelsea FC Women wear shorts marked with simulated blood to address period stigma with ‘We Don’t Bleed Blue.

Chelsea FC Women, the defending Women’s Super League (WSL) champions, used their opening game of the season against Manchester City W.F.C to make a statement for change.

The squad took to the field on Friday night (5 September) in shorts marked with simulated period blood stains, part of a partnership with Here We Flo, the award-winning period care brand founded by women of colour.

Here We Flo are the official back-of-shorts sponsor for Chelsea Women for the 2025/26 season, and are focused on removing the stigma behind period shame in football and beyond.

They are aiming to raise awareness of menstrual health and period empowerment, as for years, period blood in the media has been sanitised with blue liquid.

‘We Don’t Bleed Blue. We Bleed. Period.’ is the new campaign designed to challenge the outdated beliefs surrounding menstruation.

The eight-time WSL winners became the first club to hire a menstrual cycle coach, marking their decision to ditch the white shorts.

Similarly, Here We Flo have have made their own mark in the period care sector with impressive campaigns, a women-of-colour-founded Fempire, and products designed for not only people, but the planet.

Here We Flo’s range includes ultra-absorbent pads and silky-soft liners made with organic bamboo, organic cotton tampons free from synthetic fibres, and size-inclusive period pants made with sustainably sourced cotton.

Proudly B Corp certified and women-led, Flo is the UK’s fastest-growing period care challenger.

• 90 percent don’t believe periods are shown realistically in ads or entertainment

• 83 percent of Brits want people to speak more openly about periods

• 82 percent have hidden a tampon or pad up their sleeve

• 80 percent say they’d feel ashamed if they leaked in public

Susan Allen-Augustin, Co-Founder of Here We Flo, said: “Women’s football is one of the most powerful platforms for change, and with Chelsea FC Women’s, we’re using that spotlight to shatter period stigma.

“These players are role models on and off the pitch, showing the world that strength and success don’t pause for our cycles. Together, we’re proving that when we talk openly about periods, we empower everyone to play, thrive, and win without shame– blood, sweat and all.”

Aki Mandhar, CEO of Chelsea FC Women, added: “At Chelsea we want to break down barriers and inspire change. We want to reset the narrative about periods, normalise them and in doing so empower and inspire the next generation of young girls, whether they play sport or not.

“Periods should be a source of strength and confidence for girls, not a hindrance. We are thrilled to be joining forces with Here we Flo on this campaign.

“They are challenging the status quo when it comes to period products and together we can change perceptions for the better.”