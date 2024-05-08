Chelsea finally decides on future of Armando Broja

Chelsea is preparing to part ways with Armando Broja permanently in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Albanian striker, currently on loan at Fulham, will return to Stamford Bridge at the season’s end, after which the Blues will explore the option of selling him permanently.

Despite an underwhelming loan spell at Craven Cottage, where he has played only 58 minutes since February, Broja has attracted interest from various clubs in Europe and the Premier League.

Additionally, Chelsea plans to offload Romelu Lukaku permanently in the summer following his loan spell at AS Roma, with the striker linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino’s side aims for a third consecutive win as they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on