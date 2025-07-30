Chelsea forward Joao Felix joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Chelsea forward Joao Félix has joined Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr after signing with the Saudi Club in a deal that could reach £43.7m (€50m).

The figure is made up of an initial £26.2m (€30m) fee and £17.5m (€20m) in potential add-ons.

His former club Benfica, were previously in talks to re-sign the 25-year-old. However, Al Nassr hijacked the deal and have now completed their move for Felix as they go all out to try and win the Saudi Pro League, having extended Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract.

Felix re-joined Chelsea permanently last summer from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £46.3m after a previous half-season loan spell at Stamford Bridge in 2023.

The Portugal international made 20 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, netting seven goals.

Despite failing to establish himself in either of those two stints, Chelsea have still recouped almost all of what they spent to sign Felix permanently.

They also banked a £5m fee following Felix’s loan move to AC Milan, where he scored three goals across 19 appearances, in February.

In total so far this summer, Chelsea have raised £135.7m from sales, while their net spend for the window is £82.3m.