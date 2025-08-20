Chelsea put 9 players including Raheem Sterling  up for sale or loan

Chelsea are preparing for a late-window clearout, with Raheem Sterling among nine players the club is looking to move on before the summer transfer deadline.]

Sterling, 30, endured a disappointing loan spell at Arsenal last season and still has two years left on his £325,000-a-week contract. Both the player and Chelsea are said to prefer finding a permanent solution to his future, though another loan deal remains possible.

The winger is one of several players earmarked for exits in what has been described as an end-of-window “fire sale.” Chelsea are also working on sales or loans for Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Renato Veiga, Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, and potentially Tyrique George. Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino has also attracted interest from European clubs.

The Blues believe they could raise close to £300 million in player sales by the close of the window, significantly reducing their net spend.

Sterling has drawn interest from Fulham, who are keen on keeping him in London, where his family are settled. West Ham and Crystal Palace have also been linked, while other Premier League and foreign clubs are monitoring his situation.

Sterling has reportedly been informed by manager Enzo Maresca that he will not feature for Chelsea this season. His absence from the club’s official website’s first-team section further underlines his status.

The former Manchester City forward joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 for £47.5 million but has struggled to recapture his best form in recent years.