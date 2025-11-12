Chelsea star Raheem Sterling suffers terrifying house break-in for second time in two years

England and Chelsea football star, Raheem Sterling, has been the target of a break-in for the second time in two years.

The winger was at home when his home with his children was targeted by masked thugs.

The incident happened at 7 pm on Saturday, January 8, just an hour before Chelsea were set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge. All those inside the house escaped unharmed, while those responsible failed to get away with any valuables after being surprised that Sterling was home when they broke in. A police report has since been filed.



A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend. We can also confirm that he and his children were present at home at the time.

“Whilst the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we are thankful to be able to confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe. We ask that the privacy of Raheem and his loved ones be respected at this challenging time.”

Sterling’s previous Surrey home had already been targeted during the 2022 World Cup while he was on international duty. A man was subsequently charged with 33 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary. It has recently been suggested that some top-flight in the North West stars are now employing former MMA fighters as added security.

Sterling has had a difficult time with Chelsea, having found himself out of the club’s Premier League squad under Enzo Maresca. He spent last season on loan with London rivals Arsenal.