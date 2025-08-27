Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson ‘agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich 

German club, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

Jackson, who joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023, has slipped down the pecking order following the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

According to German outlet Bild, personal terms have been sorted between both parties, but Bayern Munich still needs to reach an agreement with Chelsea for the Senegalese’s signature.

The Bundesliga champions are considering a loan move for Jackson as the club’s sporting directors, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, are “not allowed” to buy an offensive player this summer.

That would pave the way for the Blues to make a late push to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United and Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

Like Jackson, Christopher Nkunku is also expected to leave Chelsea before the transfer deadline.

Head coach Enzo Maresca said last week: “Christo is with us like Nico, but it’s the same answer as Nico. We’ll see if they’re going to be here.

“It’s always better if they find a solution, as they are going to be more happy — and the club the same.

“But you need someone that is going to buy you. It’s not so easy.”