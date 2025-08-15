Chelsea to donate portion of £11.4million Club World Cup bonuses to Diogo Jota’s family

Chelsea players will donate part of their Club World Cup bonuses to the family of the late Diogo Jota, who died last month aged 28.

Enzo Maresca’s 24-man squad for the tournament is set to receive a combined bonus of £11.4m for winning the competition.

But in an incredible show of class, Blues stars have opted to give up part of their bonuses to raise funds for the widow of Jota, who tragically was killed in a car crash with his brother Andre Silva and his three children.

It’s unclear what percentage of their bonuses players will donate to Jota’s family.

Each player is set to take home £475,000 for their role in winning the tournament.

But their total bonus was set to be reduced by tax and social security costs prior to their generous offerings to Jota’s family.

Liverpool is also set to immortalise their former Portuguese winger, who was a fan favourite, with a sculpture outside Anfield.

The Kop club will pay tribute to the late Jota ahead of their Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Friday with a minute’s silence.

The players will wear a tribute for their former team-mate in each game of the 2025/26 season in the form of a ‘Forever 20’ emblem on their shirts.

Jota’s No.20 shirt has been retired by the club across all levels in a touching tribute to Jota, who scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the Reds.

FSG CEO Michael Edwards said of the decision: “As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters – and we felt exactly the same way.

“It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo’s wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention. I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club’s history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual.

“Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us number 20, and he wore – with honour, distinction and affection – the number 20.

“As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20.”