Chicago: Landlord charged with hate crime for stabbing 6-year-old Muslim child 26 times

A man has been arrested for killing a six-year-old boy who was Muslim. He has been charged with murder and hate crimes.

Joseph Czuba, a 71-year-oldman, is being accused of causing the death of Wadea Al-Fayoume and causing severe injuries to his mother in Plain field, Illinois.

The landlord supposedly singled out the two people who rented from him because of their religious beliefs and the ongoing dispute between Hamas and Israel.

President Joe Biden expressed feeling very disgusted and disturbed by the attack that occurred on Saturday.

“This terrible act of hate should not exist in America and goes against our core principles:feeling safe to worship,having our own beliefs, and being accepted for who we are,” he stated.

The woman, who is 32 years old, was hurt by her landlord. The landlord used a big knife with a long blade that is like the ones used in the military. It had a length of seven inchesor18centimeters. The woman quickly went to the bathroom to call the police for help,according to the authorities.

Her six-year-old son, Wade Al-Fayoume, was stabbed many times in the attack and later died in the hospital.

He had his birthday party a few weeks ago. He had strong feelings of affection and care towards his family and friends. Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of the Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said that he really enjoyed playing soccer and basketball.

When the police got to the place,which was around 40 miles (64km) away from Chicago in the south-west direction, they saw Mr. Czuba sitting on the ground outside the building. He had a cut on his face.

The people who were hurt, and are from Palestine and America, were discovered in a room.

Mr Czuba went to the hospital to get medical help before speaking with the detectives. He was accused of committing very serious crimes including murder, attempting to murder someone,displaying hatred towards specific groups, and causing severe harm to someone.

The detectives were able to figure out a possible reason even though he did not say anything.

The suspect attacked both victims because they were Muslim and there was a conflict happening in the Middle East involving Hamas and the Israelis. The Will County Sheriff’s office stated this.

The US Justice Department is investigating the attack as a federal hate crime.

During a press meeting on Sunday, CAIR introduced the boy as Wadea al-Fayoume and his mother as Hanaan Shahin.

It is said that Wadea was born in the US. His mother came from Beitunia in the West Bank and moved to the US 12 years ago.

“[Wadea] suffered the consequences of the strong dislike and exclusion of others, as well as the act of treating them as less than human,which I honestly believe is happening in the United States,” expressed Mr.

The father of the boy, Oday al-Fayoume, was at the press conference and was very surprised,according to Mr.

People who lived nearby,like Eva Case, were really shocked and couldn’t believe what happened during the violent attack. “I don’t have any concern about the circumstances,” she said to CBS,which is a US partner of the BBC. “Don’t blame someone who is innocent in life. “

Some people who lived close by said the two people moved into the house four years ago.

It’s making me feel really disgusted. “I can’t believe someone would do that to a small child,” a neighbor said.

Over 1,400 people died in Israel when Hamas came over the border from the Gaza Strip to attack regular people and soldiers.

In Gaza, around 2,700 people have died because of the bombings by Israel,according to Palestinian authorities. They believe that approximately 1,000 people are still missing and trapped under the debris.

On Sunday, the FBI announced that there have been more reports of threats in the US since Hamas began their attack over a week ago.

A high-ranking FBI official said that many cases were found to lack credibility, but both Jewish and Muslim institutions have been targeted.