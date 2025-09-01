Chidimma Adetshina crowned Miss Universe Nigeria successor online after fallout





Reigning Miss Universe Nigeria and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, did not attend the 2025 Miss Universe Nigeria finale in person to crown her successor. Instead, she passed the crown virtually.





The finale, held this past weekend at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, proceeded without Adetshina on stage.





Adetshina cited a fallout with organizers and her outspoken support for fellow contestant Nyekachi Douglas as reasons for her absence. In a bold statement posted online, she wrote:





“I STAND WITH YOU! You deserve every opportunity to compete… TELL YOUR STORY.”





The beauty queen, known for her strong advocacy and fearless presence, also unfollowed the official Miss Universe Nigeria account, fueling speculoation about tensions behind the scenes.





Adetshina’s reign had been anything but conventional, and her decision to break tradition ensured that the finale was one of the most talked-about in the pageant’s history.