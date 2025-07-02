CHIEF CHAMUKA APPEALS TO EDGAR LUNGU’S  FAMILY TO BURY HIM IN ZAMBIA WITH DIGNITY

CHIEF CHAMUKA APPEALS TO ECL’s FAMILY TO BURY HIM IN ZAMBIA WITH DIGNITY



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Chief Chamuka of the Lenje-speaking people has called on the family of late former president Edgar Lungu to reach common ground with government to ensure a dignified and culturally respectful burial within Zambia.





He underscored the importance of unity and the observance of customary rites, urging all parties to prioritize the smooth repatriation and interment of the former head of state before addressing any outstanding disputes.





The traditional leader further disclosed that traditional leaders across the country stand united in advocating for an amicable resolution to the current impasse surrounding the funeral and burial arrangements.





He emphasized that, as custodians of culture, traditional leaders have a vital role to play in preserving national dignity during such solemn moments.





Meanwhile, Chief Chamuka applauded President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration for the decision to defer Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7.





He described the move as a commendable demonstration of government’s willingness to listen to public sentiment and engage in meaningful dialogue.