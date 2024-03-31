CHIEF CHIKWA ARRSTED FOR CUTTING TIMBER IN GAME RESTRICTED AREA

Chief CHIKWA of the Senga people in Chama District has been arrested and formally charged for cutting timber in a game restricted area.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer DANNY MWALE says the traditional leader was arrested after the Central Joint Operation Committee discovered that he has been encroaching into the game restricted area where he is cutting timber.

Mr. MWALE however says the chief was later released on Police bond awaiting court appearance.

ZNBC