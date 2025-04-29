CHIEF CHIKWANDA SUED



CHIEF Chikwanda of Mpika, Muchinga Province, has been sued for allegedly interfering in the operations of Learn to Share Mining Cooperative where the traditional leader is accused of sending people to collect gold at will.



The chief is also accused of banishing some members of the cooperative from his chiefdom.



Learn to Share Cooperative chairperson Roy Mwenzeko and the organisation’s board members claim that Chief Chikwanda has been sending people to collect gold from the cooperative at will.



“…and the police command seem to be helpless to intervene when the complaints are taken to them over illegal collection of tailings which belong to the cooperative,” the statement of claim reads in part.



ZDM