CHIEF CHIKWANDA URGES HISTORY AND CULTURE TO GUIDE CONSTITUENCY NAMING IN DELIMITATION EXERCISE





By Justina Matandiko



Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba speaking people in Muchinga Province is calling for history and heritage to guide the naming of new constituencies in the ongoing delimitation exercise.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Chief Chikwanda said constituency creation and naming must reflect cultural identity, historical landmarks, and traditional structures of the people.





The Traditional Leader notes that names carry meaning and identity, adding that disregarding historical context could weaken community attachment and cultural pride.

He is appealing to relevant authorities to engage traditional leadership and local communities before finalizing names under the delimitation process.





Chief Chikwanda emphasized that respecting heritage in national processes like delimitation will promote unity and preserve Zambia’s rich cultural legacy.



