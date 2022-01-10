MALILA SETS UP ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COURT

Chief Justice Mumba Malila SC has set up the Economic and Financial Crimes Division Court.

He said this at the ceremonial opening of the High Court Session for 2022.

He announced the establishment of the new division as provided for under Article 133(3) of the Constitution of Zambia and Section 3 of the High Court Act, signed a Statutory Instrument to establish the new division under the High Court.

The theme for this year is When Patriotism Meets Justice.