MALILA SETS UP ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COURT
Chief Justice Mumba Malila SC has set up the Economic and Financial Crimes Division Court.
He said this at the ceremonial opening of the High Court Session for 2022.
He announced the establishment of the new division as provided for under Article 133(3) of the Constitution of Zambia and Section 3 of the High Court Act, signed a Statutory Instrument to establish the new division under the High Court.
The theme for this year is When Patriotism Meets Justice.
Same justices and judges , this is more likely to fail
If you understand the presidents position and the process he has put in motion this is one of those that lay a foundation for long term the peaces are falling in place.
If you remember it was highlighted that special courts would be set up and people keep getting impatient and in the process loosing site of what the presidents promised long to mid term goes are for our great country.
This is not a tamanga process