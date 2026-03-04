🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Chief Mpezeni Questions Mundubile’s Credentials, Reaffirms Support for President Hichilema





Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people has questioned the suitability of Tonse Alliance presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile ahead of Zambia’s August 13 general election, saying the opposition faces a difficult task campaigning against a government that he believes has delivered tangible development.





Speaking during a courtesy call at Laweni Palace by Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu and his delegation, the traditional leader said Mr Mundubile was part of the previous Patriotic Front administration whose record, in his view, falls short when compared with the performance of the current government, the Zambia Daily Mail quoted the traditional leader.





“I have nothing to do with the opposition. We are with President Hakainde Hichilema now because he has worked. What new things will Mundubile bring?” Chief Mpezeni said, according to the publication.





The Paramount Chief argued that members of the former PF administration must account for their time in government before presenting themselves as alternatives to the current leadership. He cited education infrastructure challenges during that period, saying that “during their time, children were sitting on the floor in schools.”





The remarks come just days after Chief Mpezeni publicly endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema during the N’cwala traditional ceremony at Emutenguleni last Saturday. Several Members of Parliament from Eastern Province also used the ceremony to express support for the President’s re-election bid.





Political observers note that endorsements from traditional leaders often carry symbolic weight in Zambia’s political landscape, particularly in regions where customary authority remains influential in shaping community sentiment.





As the 2026 election season gathers momentum, statements from influential figures across the country are likely to intensify debate about governance, development and the direction of the opposition.



© The People’s Brief | Mwape Nthegwa