CHIEF MPEZENI TELLS OPPOSITION TO END DRAMA OVER EDGAR LUNGU’S FUNERAL

June 13,2025

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni has urged opposition political parties to stop the drama surrounding the funeral of the late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He emphasised the importance of according the former Head of State a dignified send-off that reflects the unity he championed throughout his public service.

Chief Mpezeni appealed to the Lungu family and the Government to work together and reach consensus on the burial arrangements.

He noted that Mr. Lungu, like the five former presidents before him, should be buried at the designated presidential burial site, Embassy Park.

“This is my interest; my interest is let us honour our late President by working together to give him a deserved send off,” he said.

Chief Mpezeni expressed concern that the confusion surrounding the funeral was an assault on tradition and national values.

He called on politicians to put aside personal and partisan interests and respect traditional norms and the law.

“As one of the traditional leaders in this country, I have decided to comment and give guidance,” he said.

He also reminded the nation that Mr. Lungu worked hard to unify Zambia’s 73 tribes and should not be used to divide the country in death.

“Enough drama, give the dead the respect he deserves,” he said.

TF