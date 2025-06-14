CHIEF MPEZENI TELLS OPPOSITION TO END DRAMA OVER EDGAR LUNGU’S FUNERAL
June 13,2025
PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni has urged opposition political parties to stop the drama surrounding the funeral of the late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
He emphasised the importance of according the former Head of State a dignified send-off that reflects the unity he championed throughout his public service.
Chief Mpezeni appealed to the Lungu family and the Government to work together and reach consensus on the burial arrangements.
He noted that Mr. Lungu, like the five former presidents before him, should be buried at the designated presidential burial site, Embassy Park.
“This is my interest; my interest is let us honour our late President by working together to give him a deserved send off,” he said.
Chief Mpezeni expressed concern that the confusion surrounding the funeral was an assault on tradition and national values.
He called on politicians to put aside personal and partisan interests and respect traditional norms and the law.
“As one of the traditional leaders in this country, I have decided to comment and give guidance,” he said.
He also reminded the nation that Mr. Lungu worked hard to unify Zambia’s 73 tribes and should not be used to divide the country in death.
“Enough drama, give the dead the respect he deserves,” he said.
Lungu, your royal highness never united Zambians. Get your fact correct. Go back to his cabinet list and come back to me. You speak from a position of tradition authority but you are advised to be well informed. Lungu presided over the most corrupt administration in Zambian political history. His miscalculations will haunt his family for years to come. His mismanagement of the economy will have profound bearing on generations to come. This is not funny your royal highness. While I respect and conquer with you on national unity, Zambians never deserved Lungu as I see it.
Amakays, “we are mourning, mafumu balabila chilungamo ” Ngoni the chief has said the truth.We are in a sad and solemn situation, negative opinions may not build.Don’t give bad image against the departed for, it’s only God that shall judge not you and me on this earth.