CHIEF NSEFU PRAISES UPND GOVERNMENT FOR SAFEGUARDING THE WELFARE OF THE PEOPLE



December 30, 2024



Mambwe-Senior Chief Nsefu of the Kunda people in Mambwe has commended the UPND government for its commitment to addressing the welfare of citizens, particularly in Mambwe District.





The Chief praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration for taking decisive action to mitigate hunger caused by drought through the provision of Food Reserve Agency (FRA) maize.





During a courtesy call by Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, Chief Nsefu acknowledged the government’s efforts in ensuring food availability and the impactful implementation of the Cash for Work program in his chiefdom.



He emphasized the importance of timely payments for beneficiaries, calling on the government to prioritize the smooth operation of the program.





“The Cash for Work program has really helped the people in my chiefdom. I am happy with President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration for introducing initiatives aimed at transforming our communities,” he said.



Responding to the Chief’s remarks, Mr. Ngoma reaffirmed President Hichilema’s commitment to working closely with traditional leaders as partners in development.





He noted that the government’s approach to engaging traditional leadership highlights its strategy of inclusive governance.



“As the UPND government, we always see you, our traditional leaders, as partners in development, not adversaries. This is a priority for President Hichilema in all his interactions with traditional authorities across the country,” Mr. Ngoma said.





The Special Assistant outlined the government’s plans to institutionalize traditional leadership by constructing modern chief palaces and providing motorbikes for retainers to enhance service delivery.





He described these initiatives as part of a broader vision to strengthen the link between the government and communities.



Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri, who doubles as Malambo Constituency Member of Parliament, echoed the Chief’s sentiments and highlighted other key interventions such as the Social Cash Transfer program.





He stressed that the UPND government is steadfast in its resolve to uplift vulnerable households and ensure equitable development across the region.





Mr. Ngoma’s three-day working visit to Eastern Province underscores the UPND government’s focus on grassroots engagement, with the delegation inspecting development projects and delivering President Hichilema’s message of goodwill.



Accompanied by Chief Political Specialist Chembo Kalala and other officials, the visit signals the party’s determination to maintain strong political relationships with traditional leaders while implementing its developmental agenda.



