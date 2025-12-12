CHIEF NYAMPANDE REBUKES PF FOR PUSHING SUCCESSOR BEFORE LUNGU’S BURIAL





CHIEF Nyampande of the Nsenga people has delivered a sharp rebuke to the Patriotic Front, condemning the party for disrespecting cultural traditions by pressing for the selection of a successor to the late former President Edgar Lungu before his burial.





The traditional leader states that this period of national mourning has been marred by political maneuvering, overshadowing the necessary reflection and unity.





Chief Nyampande has further voiced deep concern over the extended delay in conducting the former President’s burial, noting that more than six months have elapsed since his passing.





He has attributed this delay to internal party conflicts and raised questions about the current status and location of the late President’s remains, including whether they are still being held outside Zambia.





The Chief has called upon the New Dawn Administration to intervene and help the nation achieve closure, warning that the prolonged situation is both a cultural impropriety and a source of ongoing emotional distress for the country.



M&D