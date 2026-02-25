CHIENGE MP SAYS SHE WILL WIN 2026 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS





Kalemba Reports that CHIENGE independent Member of Parliament and 2026 presidential aspirant, Given Katuta, says Zambians have already decided that she will be the country’s next and first female president.





Speaking on Crown TV, Mwelwa declared that her campaign is powered by ordinary citizens, not money, and that the time has come for Zambia to start afresh under a woman leader.





